Keith C. Kohler
Keith C. Kohler passed away on December 1, 2019. Keith was an avid skier in his youth and spent many years racing in both New Hampshire and Colorado. He loved to travel, root for the Dallas Cowboys, attend concerts, fish and hunt, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was loved by all who met him.
Keith was a gentle giant who would give the shirt of his back to someone in need. He made sure his loved ones were protected and cared for, and he will be greatly missed.
Keith is survived by Lucy Kohler, his son Jarred Kohler, daughter Jennifer Vedrani, grandchildren Christina and Chase, and many cousins and friends, all who were fortunate to spend time with Keith throughout the years. Keith is predeceased by his parents, Ira and Genevieve, and son Kyle Kohler.
A celebration of life will be held in the coming months.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 13, 2019