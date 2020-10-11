Kelli Anne Piro
Jul 30, 1969 - Oct 9, 2020 Kelli Anne Piro (née Carey) passed away October 9, 2020 at the age of 51 after a short battle with cancer. She was born July 30, 1969 to Barbara and Edward Carey at Mount Kisco Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Charlie; her children, Katie and Chase; her mother, Barbara (née Deegan); her brothers, Edward Carey (Donna, Lucas, Grace) and Bill Guy (Virginia, Will, Alexa, Kayla); and her sister, Pamela Thompson (née Guy) (Bill). She was predeceased by her father, Edward. For twenty years, Kelli worked as a treasury manager at Omnicom Capital, where her warm smile and caring personality made her loved by coworkers from her office in Stamford, CT all the way out to Dublin, Ireland. Outside of work, Kelli lived for her family. She thoroughly enjoyed hosting large family gatherings in which she would prepare for weeks in advance. Though, Kelli's real passion was her children. She loved to put a smile on their faces. Kelli was the most supportive mother, as she never missed a single sporting event ranging from Katie's softball games all the way through Chase's collegiate football games, and she always made sure that she could be heard from the bleachers. Kelli also enjoyed going to see the Tedeschi Trucks Band with her husband, Charlie. She knew every word to every song and was certainly not afraid to sing along. Kelli was frequently seen walking at Tod's Point, taking in the breath-taking views and stopping off at Donut Delight for her beloved iced tea afterwards. No matter where she went, Kelli could not wait to come home and see her best friend, Apollo, who would always be waiting for her by the door to shower her with unconditional love. Kelli was one of a kind and was taken from us far too soon. She was caring, selfless, funny, and the most beautiful woman the world had ever seen. Kelli brought color into this black and white world, and her spirit will be carried on through her loved ones. She will forever be missed. To honor her life, family and friends will gather Wednesday 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, (203) 869-5968. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Riverside. Interment to follow immediately at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com
