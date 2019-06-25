Kenneth M. Murphy

MURPHY, KENNETH M. of Dorchester, MA, died at 67 in hospice on July 20, 2019, of heart failure. Ken was a linguist and international aid worker for the UN, Peace Corps and many NGOs. Fluent in nine languages, his enduring love for other cultures served him well in leading teams to assist refugees and local citizens in Africa, Asia, the Pacific and Eastern Europe. However, his perilous work cost him his health, and malaria and cardiac illness shortened his life. Even in death, Ken continues to help. Per his request, his remains have been donated for medical research. Ken is survived by his brother Jerry Murphy (and wife Jane) of New York City; sister Jane Murphy (and husband Marc Jasmin and family) of Waltham, MA; sister Nancy Murphy (and husband Bill Anderson and family) of Rutland, VT; brother Dan Murphy, of Waltham; niece Caitie Murphy, and nephew Noah Murphy, both of Brooklyn, NY; predeceased by niece Cristi Gadue. A memorial service is planned for September for his extended family of lifelong friends from his birthplace in Greenwich, CT, and from around the world. Donations in Ken's honor should be made to Partners in Health, bringing modern medical care to those most in need.