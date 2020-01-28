|
Kerrin Coyle
Kerrin Grubb Coyle of Cos Cob, CT died peacefully with friends by her side on January 26, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with a degenerative brain disease.
Kerrin, born September 11, 1946, was the daughter of Sam and "Topsy" (Florence) Grubb who predeceased her. Kerrin was a lifelong resident of Greenwich, attended Riverside School, EJHS, and GHS. Kerrin was a First-Class travel agent with Putnam Travel and Valerie Wilson Travel Agency for 49 years. Kerrin travelled worldwide, but her very special place was Africa which she visited 11 times. Kerrin was predeceased by the love of her life for 33 years, David Theis, and together they devoted their time to the town they both loved, Greenwich. Kerrin was known for her caring and giving ways as she volunteered for many organizations including Adopt-A-Dog, Toys for Tots, Neighbor to Neighbor, Pegasas, Special Olympics and numerous others. "GIVING" should have been her middle name as that is what she did with kindness, love, care, and devotion to family, friends, animals and mere acquaintances. Whenever she met a police officer, a fireman, a veteran or any service person she always went out of her way to thank them for their service. A loyal friend, totally dedicated to her community, she was righteous in her causes and fearless in pursuit. One would find her walking in the St. Patrick's Day, Memorial Day and Veterans Day Parades as well as enjoying the St. Catherine's Festival and St. Rock's Feast. Kerrin was an honored member of the Cos Cob Fire Police Patrol, very active member of the RTC and received numerous local and state awards for her volunteer efforts. Friends and neighbors remember Kerrin for her outstanding, one of a kind, very special chocolate chip cookies!
Kerrin is survived by her sister, Wendy Free, Cloverdale, CA; her brother Samuel (Rivka), Lafayette, CA; her niece Tori; and grandniece Grace, Italy; along with her many friends near and far. All will miss her lively spirit, wonderful smile and giving self.
A memorial/celebration of Kerrin's life will be held on Saturday, February 29 from 1-4 p.m. at the St. Lawrence Club, Cos Cob, CT.
Kerrin's family and friends graciously thank the wonderful staff at the Fairfield County Hospice House for their kind and loving care of her during the last months of her life.
In lieu of flowers, Donations in Kerrin's honor can be made to The Fairfield County Hospice House, One Den Road, Stamford, CT 06902
Published in Greenwich Time from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020