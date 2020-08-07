Kevin Conboy

Kevin E. Conboy, MDWe were given a "basic obituary template" as a sample to write an obituary about Kevin E. Conboy, MD, our father and husband. However, there was nothing basic about him. He was a resident of Greenwich for almost 50 years and passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2020 in Greenwich from natural causes. He was 77 years old. He was born in Brooklyn, New York to Jeremiah P. Conboy and Margaret M. Conboy. He was so proud to be from Brooklyn and although he never overcame the Dodgers leaving Brooklyn he was able to adapt to the Yankees because his wife and children were true Yankee fans. Dr. Conboy was a cardiologist at Greenwich Hospital for over 45 years. He graduated from Manhattan College with a Bachelor of Science and earned his medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine. He did his Internship and Residency at Greenwich Hospital and his fellowship at Boston City Hospital. He served in the United States Navy as Lieutenant Commander during the Vietnam war. He was dedicated to the community, his patients, his colleagues and his family. He founded the Greenwich Emergency Medical Services, served on the Greenwich Hospital Board of Trustees and was the Chairman of the Greenwich Hospital Credentials Committee for over 20 years. He was especially proud of being named the Grand Marshall of the Greenwich St. Patrick's Day Parade. He loved the practice of medicine. On holidays and his days off, he would always go to the hospital every morning to do his rounds. We always knew that our father and husband was special, however, during the last two weeks, meeting the doctors, nurses and staff at Greenwich Hospital, they told us how he touched so many lives not only in Greenwich Hospital but also in the community. We are always proud when people who we meet ask "are you Dr. Conboy's daughter/son/wife" and then tell us how he saved their life or a life of a loved one. We will always remember him driving his pickup truck, his famous mustache, his stethoscope always around his neck and his kind, genuine, caring, gentle heart and yet always Brooklyn Strong. He would do anything for anyone no matter what time of day or night. As many have said in the last couple of weeks, he is truly a legend and will be missed by so many. He is survived by his wife Josephine of 55 years, his son Jeremiah and daughter Margaret, as well as his brothers Edward (Eileen) Conboy, Stephen Conboy, Robert (Janet) Conboy and Richard Conboy and many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff at Greenwich Hospital and especially Dr. James Brunetti, for his dedication and care. We are so grateful for everything he has done for our family.Calling hours are on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral home at 31 Arch St., Greenwich, Connecticut. A funeral service will be held at St. Mary Church on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. located at 178 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, Connecticut and internment to immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery at 399 North Street, Greenwich, Connecticut.In lieu of flowers, we asks that donations be made to The Greenwich Police Department, The Greenwich Fire Department or The Little Sisters of the Poor.