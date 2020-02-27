|
|
Kevin Frederick Brown
On Thursday, February 20, 2020, Kevin Frederick Brown, former resident of Greenwich and Trumbull CT, and more recently of Fort Myers, FL passed away at the age of 44 from a heart attack.
Kevin was born on January 10, 1976 in Greenwich, CT. Kevin grew up in Byram, CT where he attended Greenwich public schools and graduated from Greenwich High School and Marist College. Kevin was a longtime employee of Gartner, Inc. where he enjoyed the success of those he mentored and worked with in his career. Monica and his boys were the light of his life and he loved enjoying all his time with them.
He is survived by his wife, Monica and their sons Brennan and Brayden; his sister Shannon Treglio of Trumbull and her husband Dante, nieces Maggie and Bridget and his uncle Kevin Burns of Cos Cob and his wife Anne. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mary Lou Brown.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2nd from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave, in Stamford, CT. There will be a memorial mass on Tuesday March 3rd, at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church 4 Riverside Ave., in Riverside, CT.
There will be a second visitation in Florida on Saturday, March 7th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gallaher American Family Funeral Home in Fort Myers, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Kevin Brown to the or American Diabetes Association.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 28, 2020