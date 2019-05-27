Kevin Kelly

Kevin Kelly passed away on January 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Greenwich, Connecticut to Howard and Theresa Kelly, who predeceased him. Kevin was educated in the Greenwich Public School system, and was an active member of the Stateliners. He brought those skills which he honed while with the Stateliners to his college career at the University of Missouri.

At the University, Kevin engaged in multiple bands, marching, ensemble, and orchestra. However, he shined as Director of the Flag Corps, and directed the drum line for six years and assisted the Director of the Marching Mizzou for two years.

During the summer of 1985, he assisted the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corps which took 15th place at the Drum Corp International competition in Wisconsin as percussion caption head, doing teaching and writing. He was director of the Fem-Mini, which is a pep band for the women's basketball team at the University.

As an undergraduate student, he taught a Percussion Techniques class for music education majors. At one time, Cheryl Crow was one of his students. He was Director of the Marching Mizzou Alumni Band for close to 15 years.

He is survived by his wife, Debi Kelly, and by his two much-loved children, Keil Kelly and Kein Kelly. In addition to his expertise in music, Kevin was very accomplished at designing and implementing things for their enjoyment. He designed and built a tree house, swings, slide and a gigantic sand box. He also made a replica of a space shuttle complete with windows, joy stick and control panel. He would arrange scavenger hunts for them to figure out during the summer breaks from school, including educational clues to the next clue.

Kevin is also survived by his uncles, Frank Kelly and Joseph Lalor, and his aunts Mary Patricia Wilson, Carole Lalor and Jean Lalor. Also all of his cousins, who were a very big part of his growing-up years.

Kevin will be missed as part of a very close family.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 95 Henry Street, Greenwich, CT at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019. He will be buried in St. Mary Cemetery in Greenwich following the Mass.

Any donations may be made to the , especially in the area of lung cancer. Published in GreenwichTime on May 27, 2019