Jul 11, 1950 - Dec 2, 2019Kevin McCabe of Greenwich passed away on December 2, 2019. He was the youngest of four born to Albert and Margaret McCabe in Brooklyn, New York on July 11, 1950. He graduated from St. Mary elementary school in Greenwich and from Christ the King Prep in Southport, Connecticut. He held a degree from Boston College where he exceled with the renowned Fulton Debating Society. Before graduating, he joined VISTA soon after graduation was sent to Chicago to work with Legal Aid providing legal aid services to underprivileged clients. While with VISTA, he developed an interest in law and subsequently attended John Marshall Law School in Chicago. During his time in Chicago, he became a professional musician, singing and playing guitar with the Bittercreek Newgrass Band. While living in Boulder, Colorado he developed an interest in television and so began a thirty-plus years successful career in TV broadcasting that included the Satellite News Channel in Stamford, the first 24-hour news channel. He then worked for TCI Cable in Westchester which later became Cablevision, with whom he remained for 30 years as a reporter and evening news anchorman on New Channel 12 the Bronx, where he also became News Director.
He is survived by daughter Christine O'Dea, granddaughter Tara Bartlik, sister Susan McCabe and brothers Stephen and Brian, all of Greenwich, ex-wife and friend Barbara McCabe of Norwalk, CT, and numerous nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home, 134 Hamilton Avenue, Greenwich, CT. The family would like to thank Dr. Ryan Dadasovich and the staff of Greenwich Woods for their compassionate care. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 8, 2019