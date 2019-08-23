|
Kimberly Orrico Gillick
Kimberly Orrico Gillick, of Riverside, Connecticut passed away suddenly on August 20th, 2019 while vacationing in Wilmington, Vermont. She was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on March 6, 1960 to Peter J. Orrico, Sr., and Eleanor Castronovo Orrico. A lifelong Resident of Greenwich, Kim attended Greenwich Public Schools, graduating from Greenwich High School in 1978. Kim earned her bachelor's degree at Western Connecticut State University and her master's degree from the University of Bridgeport. Kim had a strong passion for organic gardening, and took many classes in the tri state area, earning her Master Gardener's certification. She spent hours tending her vegetable gardens, flower beds, and mushrooming. Kim also enjoyed cooking, nature walks, and the local beaches. Her happiest moments were also spent with her family.
Kim was a teacher with the Greenwich Public School system for 28 years at various schools, most recently as a Wellness Educator at Greenwich High School where she taught students the knowledge and skills necessary to lead a healthy lifestyle. She oversaw numerous intramurals and after school sports programs as an educator and coach. Kim was also active in the Greenwich Education Association, Greenwich Athletic Association and the Greenwich Old Timer's Association supporting Youth Sports and Student Athletes.
Kim is survived by her husband of 34 years, Kevin Gillick, of Riverside, her son Kevin Gillick, Jr. of Stamford, daughter Kristina, of Charlotte, NC, son Kaelan, of Worcester, MA, son Kyle, of Riverside, and grandchildren Kaedan Joseph and Kaya Deborah of Riverside. She is also survived by her parents Peter and Eleanor Orrico of Cos Cob, sister Deborah Orrico Chonka and husband Bradford of Old Greenwich, brother Peter Orrico his wife Marketta of Stamford, and brother Patrick and wife Monica of Woodstock, GA along with numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A wake will take place on Sunday, August 25th at Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Rd #3, Greenwich, CT from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 26th at St. Catherine's of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Avenue, Riverside, CT at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 24, 2019