Lan Hee Lee
1934 - 2020
Lan Hee Lee
Oct. 17, 1934 – Apr. 29, 2020
Lan Hee Lee was born in South Korea. She lived in Queens, NY and spent the last 12 years in Greenwich, CT (Hill House and The Nathaniel Witherell). We would have celebrated her Korean 90th Birthday in October.
She was so proud of her family including five sons, Jim (Mamie), Artie (Eileen), Greg (Annie), Davy and Peter (Brenda); seven grandchildren Melanie, Caroline, Chelsea, Zoe, Skylar, Maxwell and Winston; and siblings Chaelan, Younglan and Mooyoung.
She was predeceased by her husband James Joseph Lee, sons Arthur and David Lee, father Bongjo Kim and mother Soonhee Byun, and siblings Yooyoung, Sooyoung and Yookwang.
The family is planning a celebration of her life when we can gather. We are forever grateful for the great care that she received from her physicians Drs. Rana, Neeson, and Yu. A special shout out to all the staff at The Nathaniel Witherell.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Lan Hee Lee to Hill House (http://www.thehillhouse.org/donate), The Nathaniel Witherell Nursing Home (https://www.thenathanielwitherell.org/donate/friends-of-nathaniel-witherell/), or a charity of your choice.



Published in Greenwich Time on May 19, 2020.
