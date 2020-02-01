|
|
Laraine C. Pirie
Laraine C. Pirie, loving wife of John M. Frangione, Jr., passed away in their home in Riverside, Connecticut on January 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Flushing, New York on July 20, 1949 to George and Rose Bopp Pirie.
Laraine graduated from Rippowam High School, University of Bridgeport and received her Masters Degree of Fine Arts from Lehman College of the City University of New York. She completed her 6th year degree from Parsons School of Design.
She began her 38-year career in teaching art at Greenwich High School in 1971. After retirement she continued teaching at Blind Brook Middle and High Schools in Rye Brook, New York. Caring, compassionate and talented, she was a role model, mentor and influence to students and faculty. Laraine was a skilled artist who created many beautiful paintings, pottery and ceramics and even traveled to Japan in 1983 to study ceramics. Laraine's love of art was carried through to her love of gardening at home and her appreciation of the New York Botanical Garden where she was a member. She was also a member of the Stamford Museum & Nature Center Garden Club. She and John enjoyed traveling, especially their latest trips to Italy and Jamaica and yearly trips to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. They motorcycled throughout many states and made regular journeys to Laconia, New Hampshire and Lake George, New York for Bike Week.
On October 17, 2019, Laraine was honored with a Courage Award by her doctor, Alexander N. Shoushtari, and she was introduced onstage by Katie Couric at the 18th Annual NYC Gala hosted by the Melanoma Research Foundation.
In addition to her husband, Laraine is survived by her sisters, Arlene Alter of Stamford, Connecticut; Janet Pirie of Bennington, Vermont; niece, Allison Alter (Michael Vivirito); brother-in-law, Walter Brown; nephew, Scott Brown (Roseann); niece, Debby Scuderi; great-nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Florence Frangione; stepdaughter, Heather and her children, Conner and Haley; stepson John M. Frangione III (Paige Rollinson); sister-in-law Karen Seferi (Spiro) and son, Andrew.
She was predeceased by her parents, George and Rose Bopp Pirie; her sister, Karilyn Brown; her brother, Douglas Pirie; and her father-in-law, John M. Frangione, Sr.
There will be a memorial service for Laraine on Saturday, February 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Avenue, Riverside, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.Cognetta.com.
Published in Greenwich Time from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020