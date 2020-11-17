Laura Jeanne DiBella
Mar. 6, 1962-Nov. 14, 2020Laura Jeanne DiBella (nee DiSapio) of Greenwich passed away on November 14, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was 58. Born in Greenwich on March 6, 1962 to Alfred and the late Shirley DiSapio (nee Doran). Laura is survived by her beloved husband, Albert J. DiBella, Jr. loving children, Christopher, Zachary and Anthony DiBella, cherished father, Alfred DiSapio, dear sisters, Diane Warzoha (Danny), Denise Grabarz (Michael) and Brenda Hansen (Robert), and her nieces and nephews, Stephen, Daniel, Meghan, Nicole, Kendall and Tyler. She was predeceased by her mother, Shirley DiSapio. The family would also like to give a special thanks to Dr. James Brunetti and all of the medical professionals who cared for and supported Laura over the years.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28th at St. Roch's Church in Greenwich. Committal is private. For more information or to place an online condolence; www.coxeandgraziano.com