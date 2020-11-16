Laurie Beth Anspach

Celebration of Laurie

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Laurie Beth Anspach, of Clearwater Florida, on October 1st, at the age of 59.

Laurie is survived by her son Cam Simon, her parents - Russell and Ellan Anspach (formerly of Riverside, CT, now residing in East Falmouth, MA) two brothers, four sisters and ten nieces/nephews.

Laurie was born in Norwood Massachusetts and grew up southern Connecticut (Norwalk and Riverside) where she attended public schools. She graduated from Greenwich High School in 1978. She then studied at Fordham University for three years and graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), in 1985, with a Bachelor of Arts in Textile Design.

Laurie's early career (1985 – 1993) had her designing fabric for leading fashion industry studios in New York City and for the interior design industry of Europe. Notable clients included Macy's, Bloomingdales and Saks Fifth Avenue. In 1993 she moved to Clearwater, Florida where she established the Laurie Anspach Art School. Laurie taught classes to children and adults, in drawing, painting, fashion design, fabric design and illustration. Her teaching of students included the building of portfolios to facilitate entry into college art programs, as well as launching students in careers of their own. Laurie was proud to note that a student of hers became the name behind one of the biggest designer handbag companies in the world. During this time, Laurie also produced commissioned art work in oils, acrylic and tempera, as well as illustrations.

Between 1993 and 2005, Laurie had a wedding dress business. Using her RISD education, her extensive creativity and her talent as a seamstress, she designed and produced high end wedding dresses for clients.

From 2005 to 2015 Laurie worked as the Executive Director of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida (CCHR). In her time at CCHR, she worked alongside doctors, lawyers, politicians and fellow activists to fight for the human rights of those individuals and families who found themselves at the hands of abuse in the mental health care system.

In 2015 Laurie founded the nonprofit, Painting for Good Causes. As Director of Painting for Good Causes, Laurie established a network of oil painters from around the country who were willing to donate their time, material and talents to create meaningful portraits for families in crisis. Recipients included families of deployed service men/women, as well as Gold Star families; foster children needing adoption and children facing life threatening cancer. The latest recipients included "Health Care Heroes" and endeavored to honor those who have worked selflessly to take care of others throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Through their gifts of art and their tireless work, Laurie (who painted close to 1,000 portraits, herself) and her network of oil painters have brought encouragement, compassion and joy to those most in need.

Laurie was a devoted and loving mother, who shared her enthusiasm for life and learning, her love of art, her creative energy, her compassion for animals and her good humor with her son, Cam. She also believed strongly in supporting her community and as evidence of this leaves two murals in the town of Clearwater: a 9/11 Tribute is located at the Fire Station 45 and a flower mural is located at The Episcopal Church of Ascension. Laurie had a generous spirit and was always ready to help others. Whether it was rehabilitating one's purpose and drive as an artist, walking with someone during a difficult time in their life, taking someone in as family when they had none of their own, or simply being someone you could talk to, Laurie constantly gave of herself.



