Laurie Jean Kimbell Blaney
Laurie Jean Kimbell Blaney of Greenwich, Connecticut passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on May 20, 2020 at the age of 61.
Born in Stamford, Connecticut, on December 31, 1960. Laurie was the daughter of the late Leroy Kimbell and Ann Pero Kimbell. She received her education in Stamford, Connecticut, and went on to do secretarial work.
Laurie was not only hard working and diligent, but she also became the proud mother of a daughter, Christine Kimbell Cayo.
Later in life, she married a kind-hearted and thoughtful gentleman, named Bruce Blaney, and resided in the Stamford and Norwalk, Connecticut area. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Eli Cayo II; her brothers, Gary and David; her six grandchildren; her Aunt Sue and Uncles, Pat and John; cousins; other extended family members; as well as many dear friends. She was loved by everyone who came in contact with her, and will remain in our hearts forever.
Arrangements were made with the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home and Crematory and with Spring Grove Cemetery in Darien, CT. The services for Laurie will be private. If you would like to leave online condolences for Laurie's family you may visit www.cognetta.com or www.facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.



Published in Greenwich Time on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
