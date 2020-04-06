|
Dr. Lawrence Chiaramonte
Dr. Lawrence T. Chiaramonte, longtime Greenwich resident, local medical practitioner, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 82. Lawrence succumbed to complications brought on by Covid-19. Dr Chiaramonte was predeceased by his wife Anne Marie Chiaramonte and is survived by his children, Marc DeSalvo of Huntington, NY, Christina Chiaramonte of Greenwich, CT, Lawrence J. Chiaramonte of Greenwich, CT, and Gregory Chiaramonte of Brooklyn, NY. His grandchildren Kyra DeSalvo, Kai DeSalvo, James McIntosh, Cecilia McIntosh, Reed Pickerstein, Julian Chiaramonte and Cameron Chiaramonte.
Born in New Haven, CT in 1937 to Lawrence and Amalia Chiaramonte he received full scholarship to both Hopkins Grammar School and Yale undergrad. He continued his education focusing on medicine at Yale University School of Medicine, a Residency and Fellowship at Johns Hopkins Univ. and a Residency at Albert Einstein College. Training in family practice, pediatrics, allergy and immunology he did groundbreaking research treating asthma and allergies through clinical practices in Brooklyn (LICH) and the Bronx (Montefiore Medical). He maintained two private practices one at his home in Greenwich, CT and the other in Queens, where he treated a young Andrew Cuomo, now serving the state of NY as Governor. He established an Allergy program while teaching at Long Island College Hospital that went on to produce dozens of allergists in Brooklyn, New York, with a focus on inner-city populations, a personal highlight of his career. His work on compliance and use of peak flow meters are now part of the national guidelines for the treatment of allergy. He also started the first food allergy center in New York City. Dr. Chiaramonte spent his later career concentrating on asthma treatment relating to Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan and in high-risk populations in the South Bronx.
He has co-authored two books on children's allergies; "Asthma Allergies Children - A parent's guide" and "What your Doctor May Not Tell You about Children's Allergies and Asthma: Simple steps to help stop attacks and improve your child's health". Outside of his passion for treating those afflicted by asthma and allergy, he took pleasure in raising his family with his wife Anne, sailing on Long Island Sound and later in life learning to paint, focusing on portraits of his family and practicing Tai-Chi. Dr. Chiaramonte will be remembered by family and loved ones for many things among those his stories saturated with the experiences of someone who lived and loved their life to the fullest capacity.
We would like to thank the staff at Greenwich Woods and Greenwich Hospital for their loving care to our father over the years and more recently during this crisis. A memorial service will be announced once gatherings are permitted to resume.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 7, 2020