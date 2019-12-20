|
Larry DeLuca
Jul 12, 1966-Dec 19, 2019Larry DeLuca, born Lawrence Patrick DeLuca, a lifetime resident of Cos Cob, CT passed away December 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Greenwich, CT on July 12, 1966 to Anthony J. DeLuca Sr. and Nancy (nee Maddex) DeLuca, and was the beloved husband of Katie (nee Blankley). He was the devoted father of Lawrence Junior, "L J", Tony, Dominic, Ben, and Kylie. He is survived by his mother Nancy, brother Bill DeLuca (wife Cathi Jo), and sister Nancy Cardini (husband George). He was predeceased by his father Anthony Sr. and his brother Anthony L. DeLuca (sister-in-law Jody DeLuca). Larry was the devoted uncle to Emily DeLuca Bonadies (husband Joe), Alexandra DeLuca, Anthony DeLuca, William DeLuca (wife Kathryn), Marc DeLuca, Jennifer DeLuca, Elizabeth Cardini, Toni Cardini, Gianna Cardini, and Melina Cardini. Larry was the preeminent defensive tackle for the 1983 State Championship Greenwich High School football team. He worked for his father's business, A. DeLuca & Sons, and then founded and operated Larry DeLuca Excavating, LLC. He loved watching football with his family in front of the fire, eating Reese's Pieces sundaes from Friendly's, taking his wife Katie on trips up the Hudson Valley, and his family to the annual Macungie truck show and to Deerfield Beach, FL. To Larry, family was everything. He was the gravitational pull of the neighborhood and there was rarely a time when the DeLuca household was not filled with their happiness, laughter, and friendship. He was famous for gifting nicknames, perfectly grilled rib eyes, and the best sausage frittata in Town. He will be remembered as the most generous, kind-hearted, and wonderful man. He is dearly missed.
To honor Larry's life, friends may call on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Coxe and Graziano Funeral Home, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, CT. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 23rd at 10:00 o'clock a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena in Riverside, CT followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. For more details or to place an online condolence: www.coxeandgraziano.com.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the skilled and compassionate nursing staff at the Smilow Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The : http://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 21, 2019