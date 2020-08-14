1/1
Lawrence DeLuca
1934 - 2020
Lawrence A. DeLuca "Uncle Larry"
Jul. 1, 1934 - Aug. 13, 2020 Lawrence A. DeLuca "Uncle Larry" passed away Thursday, August 13. He was 86. Larry was born in Greenwich on July 1, 1934 to Anthony and Vivian (nee Urso) DeLuca. Larry owned and operated Lawrence A. DeLuca General Contracting and Excavating and worked with Connecticut Natural Gas for over 40 years. He was hardworking, loved to restore antique cars, and was a die-hard NY Yankee fan. Larry loved his family and friends, always lending a helping hand. He was affectionately known as Uncle Larry to all who knew him. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lois Volkert, loving step-children Bill Volkert (Susan Marie), Susan Jane Dinneny (John), 7 cherished step-grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, his sister Rose Marie Abazia, and sister-in-law Nancy Deluca. He is also survived by his loving nephews Billy, Frankie, Timmy, Joey, and niece Nancy, as well as 22 grandnieces and nephews, 2 great-grandnieces, and 3 aunts Patricia Urso, Olimpia Chiappetta, and Florence Polakovic. Larry was predeceased by his brother Anthony (Toto) and nephews Tony and Larry. To honor his life, family and friends will gather Monday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich (203) 869-5968. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, mask wearing is required and other safety protocols will be in place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena, Riverside. Interment to follow at St.Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com.



Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home
134 Hamilton Ave
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-5968
August 14, 2020
Rest In Peace Uncle Larry. It was a great pleasure to be friends with you and your family.
Neil Palermo
Friend
