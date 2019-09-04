|
|
Lawrence E. Larson
Lawrence E. Larson died July 22, 2019 from heart failure. He was born February 18, 1932 in Vincenz, Indiana to Morris and Christine Larson. A graduate of Hackley School in Tarrytown, NY, he met his future wife at the Knollwood Country Club in Elmsford, NY. He was a graduate of Colgate University as well a Cornell Law School and Columbia University Business School. Mr. Larson continued as a practicing attorney up until his death. As a Greenwich resident for over 50 years, he generously devoted his time to numerous town organizations and committees. Known to all as an avid golfer, he was a member of the Greenwich Country Club for over 50 years and served on the Board of Governors, the Admissions Committee and the Finance Committee. Predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Diane K. Larson, he is survived by his daughter Krista E. Larson of Greenwich. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 11:00 at St. Barnabus Church in Greenwich.
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 5, 2019