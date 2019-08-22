|
Lawrence A. Montimurro
Lawrence ("Larry") A. Montimurro, 85, a resident of Greenwich, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born on December 4, 1933 in Greenwich to the late Anthony and Mildred Montimurro.
Larry attended Greenwich schools and graduated from DeVry Institute in New York. He proudly and bravely served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and received an honorable discharge. He also worked for 13 years as a Police officer for the Greenwich Police Department.
Larry is survived by his loving son, Ian Montimurro (Amy) of Greenwich, two grandsons Joseph and Nicholas, CT brothers Francis of Layton, NJ and Anthony (Cathleen) of Bolivia, NC, also many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Joseph and sister, Marie.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Larry's memory to Constellation Heath Services in Orange, CT or Friends of Nathaniel Witherell.
Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 23, 2019