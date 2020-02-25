|
Lee E. Leonard
Nov 9, 1956-Feb 24, 2020Lee E. Leonard, passed away suddenly on February 24, 2020 at age 63. He was born November 9, 1956, in Port Chester to Leon and Rose Leonard. Lee worked for many years as a maintenance technician for the Town of Greenwich. A man of incredible physical strength, Lee enjoyed fitness and working out. He loved to ride his 3-wheel moped and also his trips to Grass Island. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Lee is the beloved husband of Barbara Leonard, the cherished father of Mary-Leigh Weidmann (Frank), and devoted grandfather of "Finn" Weidmann. He is the loving brother of, Gaye Simon (Mike) and Valerie Salito (Dave) and brother in law of, Thomas and Jean DeGrippo and Thomas and Nancy Troy. To honor Lee's life, family and friends will gather on Friday 4-8 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, CT, 203-869-5968. Funeral Mass Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Roch's Church followed by entombment at St. Mary's Cemetery. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 26, 2020