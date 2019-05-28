Lee M. Hirsch

Lee M. Hirsch died peacefully in her home on May 16, 2019 at the age of 99. Born on March 27, 1920 to William and Pauline Gittleman, Lee was a lifelong Stamford resident. She was a graduate of Stamford High School and of Short's Secretarial School. Lee worked as a secretary at a number of Stamford companies.

A devoted homemaker, Lee was a great conversationalist who loved music, dancing and trips to the Mohegan Sun.

Lee was married for 37 years to her beloved husband, Milt, who died in 1982. She was also predeceased by three sisters, Faye Schacht and Bert Krovetz of California, and Sarah Miller of Stamford, as well as her companion of 25 years, Ronald Weston of White Plains.

Lee will be lovingly remembered and is survived by her son William A. Hirsch and daughter-in-law Sheila of North Haven, and her daughter Valerie J. McAleer and son-in-law Andrew of Greenwich. She was also the proud grandmother of Jennifer Pugliese (Gregg) of North Haven, Monica Hirsch (Bri) of Wallingford, Dana Hirsch of New Haven, and Stephanie McAleer of Greenwich. She also had four great-grandchildren, Max, Hayden, Alex and Cort.

A funeral service was held on May 17th followed by interment at Temple Beth El cemetery, Stamford. Published in GreenwichTime on May 28, 2019