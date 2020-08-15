1/
Lee Zoubek
Lee R. Zoubek
Lee R. Zoubek passed away in his sleep on August 14, 2020, at Greenwich Hospital after a prolonged illness.
Son of the late Annabell and Charles Zoubek, Lee was born at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City in 1941. A lifetime Greenwich resident, he attended Greenwich High School and graduated from Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg, Florida. He attended Rocky Mountain College in Montana and Ryder College in New Jersey. He retired from the Pitney Bowes Company in Stamford, where he worked for more than 20 years.
Lee was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed sailing on Long Island Sound with friends and family. He'll be fondly remembered for his wicked sense of humor and generous spirit.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marijke Zoubek, older brother Charles,
sister Roxanne Zoubek Lawless, a niece, Rollyn Zoubek Bornhorst, and nephew, Christopher Zoubek. He was predeceased by his younger brother, Martin.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a small family memorial with a larger gathering planned for the spring of 2021.



Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
