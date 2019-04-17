GreenwichTime Obituaries
Leslie Bechtel Jr.


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leslie Bechtel Jr. Obituary
Leslie A. Bechtel Jr.
Leslie A. Bechtel, Jr. 99, died on April 7, 2019 at his home in Riverside. Born in Superior, Wisconsin on June 24, 1919. He was the son of the late Leslie Andrew Bechtel and Gertrude Eggert Bechtel. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia Bechtel in 2004. Mr. Bechtel was raised in Superior Wisconsin. He joined the U.S. Navy during WWII, becoming a PT Boat Squadron Commander in the Pacific Theater. He then had a career with IBM eventually working Internationally in their Office Products and Typewriter Division. He was a dedicated husband and father, an avid sailor and member of the Riverside Yacht Club.
Mr. Bechtel is survived by his son Leslie Bechtel III. A private memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Greenwich at a later date.
Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 17, 2019
