|
|
Leslie Madden
Leslie Bermingham Madden, known as "Lol" to her friends, passed away unexpectedly July 24, 2019. She was 66 years old and a longtime resident of New Canaan, CT.
Leslie was born in New York City on September 13, 1952 to Janet and John Reeve Bermingham. She attended St. Mary's Girls High School in Greenwich, CT and graduated with a BA in Psychology from Wheaton College in Massachusetts in 1974. She started her career with Young & Rubicam in New York City, then moved to Time Magazine where she was an advertising sales executive. In 1987, Leslie launched Turner and Madden, Ltd. on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Then in 1990, she moved to New Canaan and in 2009, opened Leslie Madden Designs, Ltd. She was a highly sought-after interior designer for both private and commercial clients across New England.
Compulsively well-informed, Leslie loved books, and design, gardens and all things BBC. If there was a TV or streaming dramatic series worth watching, you could be certain that Leslie had seen it and had an opinion about it. Almost nothing of note happened across the globe that she had not read about and could (and would) tell you what to think about it, in the nicest possible way. The center of her life was her daughter, Phoebe Walker Cooke, who was married in Cape Town in October 2018 and now resides in Lusaka, Zambia. Leslie was in the process of moving to Africa to be closer to Phoebe and her devoted son-in-law, Sean Cooke.
Leslie is also survived by her two brothers, Reeve Bermingham (Veronica) of Windsor Locks, CT, Geoff Bermingham of Portland, ME and her beloved nephews and niece. She was predeceased by her parents who had lived most of their lives in Greenwich, CT.
A celebration of Leslie's life will be held Tuesday, August 6 at The Roger Sherman Inn in New Canaan from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In honor of her awesome mother, Phoebe requests that donations be made to either the Charcot Marie Tooth Research Foundation (https://cmtrf.org/donate/) or Suffield Academy (https://www.suffieldacademy.org/support-suffield)
Published in Greenwich Time from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019