Letizia (Marullo) Santoro, 100, of Cos Cob, CT, passed away February 19, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Michael and Jenny Marullo on February 28, 1918, in Boomer Hollow, West Virginia. Letizia graduated from Gauley Bridge High School. She was married to John Santoro and lived in Cos Cob for over 70 years.

Letizia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Robert Eberheim. She is also survived by three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; her brother and sister-in-law, Ross and Virginia Marullo; and many nieces and nephews. Letizia was predeceased by her husband, John; her daughter, Jean; and her grandchildren, Ann and John.

"Lee", as she was known, cleaned private homes for fifty years. She also worked with her daughter on Linda's Lunch Wagon for twenty-two years, then worked as a crossing guard and lunch monitor at Dundee School until she retired at age 95.

Letizia was an amazing woman, who gave unconditional love and support to her family and friends. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed the simple pleasures; cooking and baking, riding her bike, going to the beach, volunteering at Nathaniel Witherell during her retirement and most of all spending time with her family. Letizia was incredibly proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

A burial service will be held on February 28th at 11:00, St. Mary's Cemetery, 399 North St. in Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Letizia to "Friends of Witherell". www.thenathanielwitherell.org/donate/friends-of-nathaniel-witherell/