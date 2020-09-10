Lila "Loly" Garber
Loly Garber (formerly Weiss), passed away peacefully in Delray Beach, FL on September 7, 2020. She was two months shy of her 95th birthday.
Loly was born on November 19, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY. She had so much pride in her Brooklyn roots. She attended public school and went on to The Cooper Union to pursue a degree in art. She worked in the textile business, where she met her first husband before moving to Greenwich, CT and starting their family.
Loly was so proud to have worked on the Betty Boop and Popeye cartoons, long before cartoons became digital. She then began focusing on her own personal art, which was loved by family, friends and perfect strangers. She leaves a legacy with her beautiful paintings that continue to adorn the walls of many near and far.
Loly moved to Florida in 1987, where she met her late husband, Stan, and began their life together. They loved socializing, dancing, and traveling the world. Loly spent the majority of her days living life to the fullest. She was known around the Indian Spring community for constantly being on the move. She would ride her bike to go workout at the fitness center before playing tennis, followed by water aerobics, and would occasionally fit in a round of golf the next day.
Loly was predeceased by her loving husband of 23 years, Israel "Stan" Garber; two sons, Dougie Weiss and Gregory Weiss; and sister, Rita Welch.
Family was everything to Loly. As much as she loved her world travels, she was happiest when she was surrounded by family, no matter where that was. She is survived by her loving children, Randall Weiss, Dawn & Michael Horton, and David Weiss & Paige Windle; and her cherished grandchildren, Camber Weiss, Kyle Horton, Jason Weiss and wife Jillian, Marina Weiss, Brittany Root and husband Daniel, Bailey Horton, and Lauren Weiss. She was also very lucky to have three wonderful step-daughters, Sandy Arostegui, Geri Goldstein, and Donna Coon; as well as many other beloved extended family members, and the friends that she held as close as family.
A celebration of her beautiful life will take place at a later date.
Those wishing to honor Loly with a memorial contribution are asked to consider The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511 or a charity of your choice
.