Lillian Degler
Lillian S. Degler nee Savastano was born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania on April 18,1926 and passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 at the age of 94. she was predeceased by her loving husband William in 2011. Lillian was the daughter of Anthony and Maddalena Savastano and the youngest of their six children who are all deceased. She is survived by her daughter Mary Ellen (Sydney) and her husband David Osler as well as many nieces, nephews and several godchildren. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to a Cancer or Parkinson's charity would be appreciated

Published in Stamford Advocate & Greenwich Time on Sep. 24, 2020.
