Lillian J. Johnson
Lillian Johnson of Greenwich passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020. She was 85. She is reunited with husband Carl, daughter Linda, and Albert, Signe, Norman and Marie, Gus and Ruth, Herb, Nancy, John and Ingrid, Heli and Jussi, Magnus, Ralph, David, and other family and friends.
Lillian graduated GHS in 1953; she became a Registered Nurse in 1956 and worked at Greenwich Hospital; she also trained nursing students. In later years she worked private duty through Greenwich Hospital's Nurses Registry, then at an allergist's office, then served on the Board of the Nurses Alumni Association and was President for a term.
She volunteered at Manhem Club for Midsommar, Sweden Day and Lucia events. Lillian loved music; she sang in her church choir and with the Northern Lights Singers; she attended ballet, opera, and classical music concerts. She loved her friends at the CT Ceramics Circle, the Antiques Society, and the AARP. She was a bookworm, loved gardening, loved her family pets, and loved entertaining. Her Thanksgiving table seated 28 guests in some years, and her Swedish smorgasbord was legendary.
Carl was her polka and waltz dance partner for nearly 60 years. They were never apart and signed cards and notes "love always..." and their love did last forever.
Lillian's church home was St. Paul's in Rye Brook. Over the years she taught Sunday Church School, helped with fellowship, visited hospitals, sang in the choir, attended bible study, served on the Church Council, and belonged to the Women of the ELCA.
She is survived by her children Carl Johnson (wife Bernadette), Susan Arndt (partner Tom Koch) and son Alan Johnson; she had six grandchildren: Kristopher, Stephanie, William, Hunter, Tyra, and Carl.
A virtual funeral service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family will receive a link from Alan; if you feel called to join, contact Alan or email Johanlon.stpauls@gmail.com for log-in info. An in-person memorial service is planned for Summer 2021.
Donations in Lillian's name to: https://stpaulsryebrook.com/make-a-difference