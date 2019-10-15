Home

1925 - 2019
Lillian (Milligan) Ross
Lillian Margaret (Milligan) Ross passed at the age of 94 on October 13, 2019. Born June 18, 1925 in Port Chester, New York, Lillian was predeceased by her husband Charles F. Ross of Greenwich, CT; her three sisters, Maude Allan, CT; Gladys Bishop Devlin, CT; Gloria Dooley, NY; and her brother John 'Jack' Milligan, Wisconsin.
Lillian lived most of her life in Port Chester, NY and Greenwich, CT and moved to Texas in November 2017. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Ross, Bedford, Texas; her son Jeffrey Ross, Kingman, Arizona; her grandsons Paul Panza, Brookline, Mass; Jarrod Panza, Encinitas, California; Michael C. Panza, Bridgeport, CT; Jesse Ross, Tucson, Arizona; and seven great-grandchildren. There will be no services. Donations can be made in her name to March of Dimes or .
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 16, 2019
