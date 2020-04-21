GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Resources
More Obituaries for Lincoln Barakett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lincoln Barakett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lincoln Barakett Obituary
Lincoln Barakett
Lincoln Kenneth Siddhartha Barakett (2017–2020) officially passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., surrounded by family, friends, love, and prayers, just six weeks before his third birthday. Lincoln most likely had died peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, during his afternoon nap at his home in Greenwich, CT, due to cardiac arrest, the cause of which is still unknown. Lincoln was beautiful in every way. His light was so bright and continues to shine on and keep us warm and loved. So many people received the gift of his huge light. We do not know why he left so soon, but all who met him were happier for it. Lincoln is survived by his devastated parents, Brett and Meaghan; his siblings, Avery, Elysée, Miles, and Madeleine; his grandparents, Kenneth & Jeanne Jarensky, Marc & Lisa Cotton, Darlene Panneton Daccord, and Peter Barakett; his large extended family, Jim & Shannon Howell (Zac, Conar), Chris & Alison Meshinski (Maggie), Matt & Elizabeth Podolski (Corinne, Cadence, Kevin, Kyle, Caroline, Clara), Patrick & Janeth Thomson (Patrick, Natalie, Alex), Peter & Bernadette Barakett (Peter, Christian, Lucas), Tim & Michele Barakett (Sophia, Lauren), Chantal Barakett (Gia, Dante); his godparents Theresa Marchese Oliver (Brian, Maddie, Emma), Kelly Flynn (Michael, Gianna, Mackenzie), Chris Shumway (Carrie, Alexa, Catherine, Anna); so many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends from Whitby School and Apple Blossom School; and his beloved doll, Lamb Chop.
The family is in too much pain to hold a service at this time and asks for no gifts or donations; we do ask for your continued love, support, and empathy in the difficult time ahead. The outpouring of assistance from Lincoln's community has been overwhelming.
Lincoln has gone to see his Creator face-to-face, and will enjoy the vision of God forever.
Lincoln's love and light are in everything, and he is everywhere; and for that we are thankful.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lincoln's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -