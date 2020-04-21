|
Lincoln Barakett
Lincoln Kenneth Siddhartha Barakett (2017–2020) officially passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., surrounded by family, friends, love, and prayers, just six weeks before his third birthday. Lincoln most likely had died peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, during his afternoon nap at his home in Greenwich, CT, due to cardiac arrest, the cause of which is still unknown. Lincoln was beautiful in every way. His light was so bright and continues to shine on and keep us warm and loved. So many people received the gift of his huge light. We do not know why he left so soon, but all who met him were happier for it. Lincoln is survived by his devastated parents, Brett and Meaghan; his siblings, Avery, Elysée, Miles, and Madeleine; his grandparents, Kenneth & Jeanne Jarensky, Marc & Lisa Cotton, Darlene Panneton Daccord, and Peter Barakett; his large extended family, Jim & Shannon Howell (Zac, Conar), Chris & Alison Meshinski (Maggie), Matt & Elizabeth Podolski (Corinne, Cadence, Kevin, Kyle, Caroline, Clara), Patrick & Janeth Thomson (Patrick, Natalie, Alex), Peter & Bernadette Barakett (Peter, Christian, Lucas), Tim & Michele Barakett (Sophia, Lauren), Chantal Barakett (Gia, Dante); his godparents Theresa Marchese Oliver (Brian, Maddie, Emma), Kelly Flynn (Michael, Gianna, Mackenzie), Chris Shumway (Carrie, Alexa, Catherine, Anna); so many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends from Whitby School and Apple Blossom School; and his beloved doll, Lamb Chop.
The family is in too much pain to hold a service at this time and asks for no gifts or donations; we do ask for your continued love, support, and empathy in the difficult time ahead. The outpouring of assistance from Lincoln's community has been overwhelming.
Lincoln has gone to see his Creator face-to-face, and will enjoy the vision of God forever.
Lincoln's love and light are in everything, and he is everywhere; and for that we are thankful.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 22, 2020