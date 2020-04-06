|
Lisbeth "Liz" Bryner Webb
Lisbeth "Liz" Bryner Webb, longtime member of the Greenwich community, died on March 26, 2020, at Danbury Hospital.
Born in Manhattan December 10, 1945, to Kate and Jack Bryner, Liz moved to Greenwich in 1950 where she resided for over 50 years.
Following graduation from Convent of the Sacred Heart, Greenwich, in 1963, Liz then went to Briarcliff College to study cartography.
She was married to Robert "Bob" M. Webb of Cos Cob and is survived by their loving daughter, Lisbeth "Liza" Webb Snyder.
Liz worked for three decades as a realtor, most recently with Cleveland, Duble and Arnold. Her favorite hobby, home decorating, led to purchasing more than a handful of Greenwich homes as "fixer-uppers".
Her other interests included art, reading, travel, and most importantly entertaining and spending time with friends. Known to many as "Lizzie", she is remembered for a hearty laugh, her feisty wit, and as a loyal friend to many.
Her granddaughters knew her only as "Glizzie", but her niece, Katie, adoringly dubbed her simply "AB" for "Aunt Beth". "AB had a gruffness with an undertone of humor and gentleness. She was naughty with a twinkle in her eye".
Liz also live in Saint Augustine, Florida, for several years before returning to Connecticut in 2015 to live with her daughter and family in Bethel, CT.
She spent the last two years of her life as a resident of Laurel Ridge Healthcare Center in Ridgefield, CT.
Liz is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Liza and Kurt Snyder of Bethel, CT and their two daughters, Charlotte Grace (10) and Marley Hope (6) and her sister and brother-in-law, Lynne and Skip Auch of Greenwich: nephew, Ted Auch and niece, Katie Watson.
Arrangements to be determined.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 7, 2020