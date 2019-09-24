|
|
Lois Irene Rogers
On Saturday August 24, 2019, Lois Irene Rogers, loving wife and mother passed away peacefully in Stamford Hospital after a brief illness at the age of 91. She spent her final day with her two sons.
Lois was born on October 19, 1927 in Boston, Massachusetts to Charles and Ethel Dodge and grew up in Quincy Massachusetts on the South Shore of Boston. Throughout her childhood and college years, she was an avid skier and horseback rider. Lois attended McAlister College in Minnesota before transferring and graduating from Boston University. Ever the free spirit, she was invited on a road trip to California with her roommate in the early 1950's and accepted on one condition … she would make it a one-way trip, and intended to stay in California. It was here that she met the love of her life Harold ("Hal") Rogers.
Lois and Hal were married in 1956 in California, and were married for 58 years before his passing in 2015. They moved to Connecticut in 1962, and it was here that they raised three sons, David, Gary and Bruce.
Lois had true passion for the community and volunteered for many years at the Greenwich Hospital coffee shop and gift store, accumulating thousands of volunteer hours. She was one of the original "Hockey Moms" at Brunswick School in Greenwich, a perennial supporter of the junior golf program at Innis Arden and the initiator who got the entire family into playing golf. Lois also led frequent family pilgrimages back to New Hampshire on Lake Winnipesaukee for lobster fest family reunions with her many Dodge relatives living throughout New England.
Lois and Hal lived for over 50 years on Bramble Lane in Riverside before transitioning and thriving in the community of Edge Hill in Stamford, where she found joy in making floral arrangements, painting, researching her family history and being with many friends from Riverside and Old Greenwich
She never lost her free spirit and love of sunny days and the beach; Lois could always be found outside on the patio or in a sun filled window.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Rogers, her two sisters Doris and Barbara and brother Ernest and eldest son David. She is survived by two sons and their families; Gary and Linda Rogers of Lyme, CT and their daughter Jacquelyn and husband Steve Sapienza and son Lucas; and Bruce and Mary Rogers of Darien and son Evan and daughter Celia, and the families of David's sons Arron Marlow-Rogers, Jared Rogers and Damion Rogers (deceased) of North Carolina.
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 25, 2019