Lorange Spenningsby Obituary
Lorange "Ozzie" Spenningsby
Ozzie Spenningsby passed away May 1, 2019, at the age of 72 from complications due to Alzheimer's.
Ozzie was born September 29, 1946, in Manhattan, NY. At the age of 6, he earned a scholarship to the Diller-Quaile School of Music in Manhattan. His love of music and innate creativity served him all his life, especially during his celebrated career as Director of Broadcast Production at two major advertising agencies – and his motto, "Hire better than yourself and be kind," served everyone who worked with him.
Most important, Ozzie was a loving father, husband, and friend. He is survived by his wife Barbara Beatty Spenningsby, his daughter Elizabeth Spenningsby, daughter Jennifer Spenningsby, granddaughter Sophie Spenningsby, sister Leslye Katz, brother-in-law William Katz, nephews Keith Magni and Jonathan Katz.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Please visit: https://www.alz.org/
Service details available on Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home/Greenwich website. www.leopgallaghergreenwich.com
Published in GreenwichTime on May 4, 2019
