Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Indian Harbor Yacht Club
Greenwich, CT
Lori Konolige of Greenwich, Connecticut, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 21, 2019. Ms. Konolige was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Norman and Bernice Zazow. She is survived by her son Sam Konolige, daughter Rebecca Konolige, sister Jamie Zazow, and brother Paul Zazow.
Lori received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania, and went on to become a public relations and strategic communications specialist for JEVS Human Services in Philadelphia, UJA-Federation of New York, and more recently Kressen and Associates. She served on the Board of the Greenwich YMCA, and was among the pioneering parents who championed The Stanwich School of Greenwich. She also donated her marketing skills to these institutions that were close to her heart. Her deep generosity, intellectual curiosity, and singular wit will forever be cherished.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, February 24th at 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Indian Harbor Yacht Club in Greenwich.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any Israel/Jewish, veterans, or animal/dog/horse sanctuary of your choosing.
Published in GreenwichTime from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13, 2019
