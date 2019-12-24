|
Louis M. Galasso
Aug 10, 1935-Dec 22, 2019 Louis Michael Galasso, a resident of Greenwich, CT passed away peacefully December 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Port Chester, NY on August 10, 1935 to John Galasso and Nina (nee Caprara) Galasso, and was the beloved husband of Una (nee McQuaid). He was the devoted father of Ann West (son-in-law Adam West) of Hopkinton, MA, Deborah Muller (son-in-law Chris Muller) of Southbury, CT, and Louis (wife Allison nee Crandall) of Denver, CO. He is survived by his brother Mario Galasso (wife Barbara), sister Francine Bria (husband Joseph), and sister Gina Hurd (husband Steven). He was predeceased by parents John and Nina Galasso along with brother John Galasso Jr.. Lou was the proud grandfather to Matthew West, Nicholas West, Kaitlyn West, Brooke Muller, Megan Muller, Riley Galasso, and Trent Galasso. Lou was proud to be a part of the Chickahominy section of town where he graduated from Hamilton Avenue School and subsequently Greenwich High School in 1952. He attended West Virginia University and served his country in the United States Army assisting soldiers to secure temporary housing in Italy. Many Greenwich residents will remember Lou from his family business, State Line Tire where he spent his career providing exceptional customer service and caring about customers like they were family members. A lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants, Lou attended countless games and numerous Super Bowls. Later in life he enjoyed golf and tennis. Some of his favorite activities were long car rides, RV'ing, and relaxing on the Jersey Shore where he had a second home in Wildwood, NJ. His most cherished moments were the ones he spent with friends, family and most of all, his wife of 52 years, Una. To honor Lou's life, friends may call on Friday, December 27, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Coxe and Graziano Funeral Home, 134 Hamilton Avenue, Greenwich, CT. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 28 at 11:00am at St. Roch's in Greenwich, CT. For more details or to place an online condolence: www.coxeandgraziano.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at: https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 26, 2019