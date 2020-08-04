Louis P Belmonte
Jul. 11, 1931 - Aug. 2, 2020 Louis P. Belmonte, 89, of Danbury, CT and formerly of Port Chester, NY passed away on August 2, 2020. Louis was born and raised in Greenwich, CT, son of the late Lucantonio and Filomena Belmonte. Married to Anna Persampieri Belmonte for 62 years, he also leaves his children Phyllis, Lawrence and Michael (Rhonda) Belmonte; grandchildren Michael (Nicole), Christopher and April Belmonte; and his sister Viola Belmonte. Louis was predeceased by his brother, Armand Belmonte and his sister, Sue Pangallo. Louis was a proud Korean War veteran. He served as part of the U.S. Army 13th Engineer Combat Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, as a Staff Sergeant. He landed at Inchon and fought in battles at Pork Chop Hill and Old Baldy, receiving two Bronze Battle Stars and additional medals for meritorious service. After his military service, Louis trained and worked as an electrician as a member of Local 501, IBEW, until his retirement. Louis was a lifelong Yankees fan, frequently coaching his team from his favorite chair with his wife, children and grandchildren nearby.
Family and friends will gather on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4-7 at Coxe and Graziano Funeral Home, 134 Hamilton Avenue, Greenwich, CT. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, in Greenwich, CT, interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich. To leave online condolences for the family, please visit our website www.coxeandgraziano.com
