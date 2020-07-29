1/1
Louis "Lou" Richiski
Louis, "Lou" Richiski
Louis, "Lou" Richiski, 100, passed away at Greenwich Hospital on July 27, 2020, after a short illness. Lou was born on December 13, 1919 in Ivoryton, CT and moved to Stamford in the late 1920's.
Lou was a graduate of Stamford High School, class of 1937. Lou was an active sportsman, participating in Stamford and Greenwich baseball and basketball teams as both a player and coach. Lou was a long-term member of the Greenwich Old Timers and was honored by them in 1987. He was honored by the Stamford Old Timers in 2004. Lou was a WWII veteran, serving in the Navy in the Pacific. Lou lived in Greenwich since his marriage to Anne Tomcheck in 1945. He worked as a printer at Conde Nast and the NY Daily News.
Lou is survived by his three children, John Rich (Anne) of Stamford, Janet Watts Kearey (Paul) of Moruya, Australia, and Richard Richiski (Sharon) of Marco Island, FL, grandchildren Stephen Rich (Terri), Matthew Watts (Sharni) and Lauren Watts (Robert), great-grandchildren, Brendan Rich, Rhys and Finn Watts, Charlie and Hugo Persson, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Anne Tomcheck Richiski, his granddaughter Carolyn Rich and great-grandson Kai Watts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 1st at 11:30am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Ave., Riverside, CT. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 399 North Street, Greenwich, CT.
In compliance with state mandates, those attending the services must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carolyn Rich Memorial Scholarship, Mt. St. Mary College, 330 Powell Ave., Newburgh, NY, 12550.
If you would like to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or at www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome to share memories with his family.



Published in Greenwich Time on Jul. 29, 2020.
