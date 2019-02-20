Louis Sprio

Louis (Lou) Sprio, 89, passed away February 14, 2019 after a long battle with COPD. Lou died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He was born in 1929 in Bronx, NY to the late Carmela (Amelia) & Carmelo Sprio both from Aragona, Sicily.

Lou is survived by his wife of 61 years, Angelina (Angie), daughter Camille (Giblin) and son-in-law Bill, daughter Gail (Conti) and son-in-law Frank, son Louis and daughter-in-law Donna (Vivona), grandsons Joseph and Frank Conti, brother Phil, sister Nancy (Fremont), and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Lou was predeceased by his sister Marie and brother John.

Lou served overseas in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952. He married Angie in 1957 and they settled in Bronx, NY. They moved to Greenwich, CT in 1970, where they raised their family. Lou retained his ties to the Bronx through his lifelong membership in The Sons of Italy. In Greenwich, Lou could usually be found at Castle View Deli, which he opened with his son Louis in 1993.

A Memorial Service will be held at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford on Friday, February 22nd between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23rd at St. Leo Church, 24 Roxbury Road in Stamford.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lou may be made to the (www.lung.org.)