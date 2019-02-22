|
Lovel Price Perkins
On February 19, 2019, Lovel Price Perkins passed away at the age of 98 in Baltimore, MD. She was the loving wife of Mahlon Perkins, who passed away in 2011, and with whom she lived in Greenwich from 1952 to 2005. During her half century in town, Lovel was an active volunteer in many Greenwich organizations, including the Greenwich Audubon Society, League of Women Voters and the Greenwich Philharmonic. She is survived by three sons, Arthur (Paris, France), Samuel (Ashfield, MA) and Louis (Baltimore, MD) and nine grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the American Friends Service Committee at www.afsc.org.
Published in GreenwichTime from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019