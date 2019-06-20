Resources More Obituaries for Lucie Fuscaldo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lucie Paula Fuscaldo

Obituary Condolences Flowers Lucie Paula Fuscaldo

Lucie Fuscaldo, 92 of Tarpon Springs Florida, passed away peacefully in the early morning of June 17th at the Brookdale Assisted Living Center in Pinellas County. Born October 12, 1926 in Nordenham Germany, she was the daughter of the late Lajos Hegedus and Julia Martha Reinhardt.

In the spring of 1947 Lucie met the newly transferred combat soldier, the late Staff Sargent Joseph (Tiger) Fuscaldo of Cos Cob, Greenwich, Conn. Joseph entered the U.S. Army in 1942 and re-enlisted in January, 1947 after his combat duty and occupation of Stuttgart Germany. He was transferred north to Bremerhaven, Germany. After the Fraternization Law was completely banned, they married November 6, 1947, once in Nordenham by the Justice of the Peace and a second time at a Catholic chapel in Bremerhaven. The following year they had their first child, Joseph Jr. Lucie, husband and child entered the U.S. Christmas Eve of 1948. Their arrival at Idlewild Airport was announced on all the New York radio stations.

After two years living on Cos Cob Ave., the Fuscaldo family purchased their home in the Mianus Village (veteran houses). The death of her husband in 1960 left Lucie to care for five children. Lucie did this on her own.

Affectionately known as "Omi " to all, Lucie had two major loves in her life during the 60's and 70's. Work and Island Beach. Lucie and friends were the pioneers of spending the weekends at Island Beach in the mid 60's. Lucie had strong ties with the caretaker Walter who was German, and was never refused permission to stay the weekend at Island Beach. No permits from the Town Hall. What Walter said was law!

Lucie worked 25 years at Greenwich Hospital, starting as a nurse's aide, the C.C. Unit & Physical Therapy Dept. Besides receiving the 25 year award, she received the Outstanding Citizen Award for work with Cardio Rehab. patients and in 1983 won the MVP Award for the C.C. Department.

After her retirement, the independent Lucie found solace in Tarpon Springs, Florida. It was her sanctuary for approximately 25 years,

Lucie is survived by five children, Joseph Fuscaldo and Alana of Norwalk, Martha Fuscaldo Ruddy and Joseph of Norwalk, Patsy Fuscaldo and Vicky of New Canaan, Anneliese Fuscaldo Durham and Bruce of Torrington, Frank Fuscaldo and Kari of Stamford. Lucie is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and late husband, Lucie was predeceased by two sisters, Anneliese Hegedus (Jessen), Rola Hegedus (Olesch) and brother Gerold Hegedus, all of Nordenham Germany.

The family would like to thank the Brookdale Assisted Living Center for their attending to Lucie for the past ten months. We also thank our oldest brother Joseph for his due diligence in overseeing our Mother's needs and his countless trips to Florida in the past year and a half.

At the request of Lucie, all arrangements will be handled by her family and private. Published in Greenwich Time from June 21 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries