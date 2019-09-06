|
Lucy Marciano Capalbo
Oct 6, 1928 - Sep 5, 2019Lucy Marciano Capalbo, 90, passed away surrounded by family on September 5th as the sun peacefully set over her beloved home-town. She was the daughter of the late John and Jennie Marciano and was the beloved wife of the late Anthony A. Capalbo, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Lucy grew up in Byram, attended Greenwich Schools and graduated Greenwich High School in 1947. She devoted her life to her family while also working for many years. She began her career at D.W. Rogers as office manager and later worked at Fairview Printers in Greenwich. In her retirement, Lucy enjoyed traveling, highlighted by trips to Italy, Hawaii, Las Vegas and many others. Her husband, family and friends were the joy of her life, and she celebrated her role as grandmother of six. She loved attending every baseball, hockey, and basketball game as well as cross-country and gymnastics meets. She was involved in the Glenville Seniors and the Social Seniors at St. Catherine's and volunteered at Nathaniel Witherell. In 1991 she was named the Greenwich Time Mother of the Year and more recently, her greatest accomplishment was as a 13 year cancer survivor. Throughout her challenges, she never lost her sense of humor, and was a quiet and caring friend to many. She is survived by daughters Toni Ann Capalbo and husband Carlos Collazo of Greenwich, Lisa Capalbo Floros and husband Michael of Newtown, and Anthony Capalbo Jr. and wife Jenny of Fairfield. She is also survived by grandchildren Gabriella Collazo, Emily, Thomas and Cecilia Floros, and Charles and William Capalbo. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her sister Frances and brother Gregory. She is also survived by five nephews, in-laws, cousins, and wonderful and faithful friends. Friends and family may call at Coxe and Graziano funeral home on Sunday, September 8th from 3-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at Sept. 9th at St. Catherine of Siena in Riverside at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory can be made to Greenwich Point Conservancy at greenwich.org/join. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 7, 2019