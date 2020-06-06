Lucy Day
Lucy Day died peacefully June 5, 2020 at her home in Palm Beach, Florida, at age 76, surrounded by family. The cause of death was pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband Nathaniel Day and their daughters E.V. Day (Ted Lee) of Brooklyn NY and Annabelle Day of San Francisco CA.
Lucy was born in Chicago Illinois on April 2, 1944, the only child of William Harris Reals M.D. and Lucile Farnsworth Reals. She held a bachelor's degree from the University of Chicago and a master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania, both in Anthropology – American Archeology. After work on archeological sites and for museums, she had a career in finance and commodities and held a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Upon retirement she had a rewarding life as a volunteer in Greenwich, Connecticut. She served as board chairman of three non-profit organizations and was a founder of the Breast Cancer Alliance. An enthusiastic gardener, she was a judge for the Garden Club of America for more than twenty years. At their home in Greenwich she developed a renowned topiary garden which she and her husband donated to the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge Massachusetts. It was physically moved there in October 2018 and comprises "Lucy's Garden." Her love, generosity, and sense of humor brought such joy to her friends and family, and she will be greatly missed.
Memorial services, dates to be announced, will be held at The Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea Palm Beach FL, Christ Church Greenwich CT, and St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church Gustavia, St. Barthelemy, F.W.I.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to breastcanceralliance.org, berkshirebotanical.org, or the nonprofit of your choice.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jun. 6, 2020.