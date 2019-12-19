|
Luke Alexander Meyers
Luke Alexander Meyers of Old Greenwich, CT, passed away on December 7, 2019, after bravely fighting a twenty-month battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his parents, Kerry and Chris, his brother Matthew, his sister Abby, two grandparents, and many adoring aunts, uncles and cousins.
Luke was born on March 10, 2004. From a young age, he loved exploring the natural world and befriending animals. He could usually be found outdoors, climbing to the tops of trees, running barefoot through the grass, and noticing the tiny miracles of nature that most others seemed to miss. A sophomore at Greenwich High School, Luke was an honors student who was perpetually curious and especially passionate about science. He was an executive board member of the GHS Environmental Action Club as well as an energetic volunteer in several town organizations. Luke's strong commitment to raising awareness about the environment was demonstrated in November when a beach cleanup in support of Luke not only attracted hundreds of volunteers to Tod's Point, but also inspired many people to make personal pledges to help the environment and spurred multiple cleanup projects worldwide. Luke was also a talented runner and a member of the GHS cross country and track teams. Although he won many races, Luke ran for the sheer joy of it and, even after his diagnosis, would choose to run for as long and as far as he could.
Luke will be remembered for his devotion to his family and friends, his kindness to all of the Earth's creatures, his remarkable creativity, his passion for learning, and his deep commitment to making positive change in the world. Uniquely intuitive and unfailingly kind, Luke was an inspiration to all who knew him.
A service in celebration of Luke's life will be held at Christ Church, 254 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, CT, on Saturday, December 21 at 2:00 p.m. The family encourages all who knew Luke to come share memories and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Greenwich Scholarship Association, P.O. Box 4627, Greenwich, CT 06831, to fund a scholarship for students passionate about environmental science. Please include Luke Meyers on the memo line. The family hopes that everyone will honor Luke's memory by following his example of showing compassion for all and doing whatever they can to protect the Earth.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 20, 2019