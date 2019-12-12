|
|
Lynn Mansell Louden
Lynn Mansell Louden passed away peacefully from the effects of Alzherimers' disease on November 7, 2019 in La Quinta. He was born to Charlotte and Joseph Louden of Old Greenwich, CT, where he spent his childhood. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Navy and served on a destroyer in the Korean War.
After his Naval service he attended Gettysburg College, graduating with a degree in Philosophy and was valedictorian of his class. He was admitted to graduate school at the University of Minnesota, where he earned a Masters' Degree in Philosophy and a PhD in Art History. He also met his wife, the former Helen Hanover, at the U. of M. They had two children, Mark and Cathy, and moved to California in 1967. He taught at California State University, Hayward, (now Cal State East Bay) until he retired in 1992.
In 2004 he and Helen moved to La Quinta where he was an active volunteer at the Living Desert, the Friends of the Desert Mountains, and the Cabot Museum. He was known for his wealth of knowledge and his lively sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Helen, and also his son Mark, (wife Jeanne Scheuller) and daughter Cathy (husband Michael Miller). He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Alexander and Elizabeth Miller and Clara Louden. He will also be missed by his brother and sister-in-law Jay and Rosemary Louden
Memorial Service will be held at Forest Lawn in Cathedral City December 27 at 1:00 p.m. Friends are welcome to join the family in a celebration of his life.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at The Palms of La Quinta and Charter Hospice for their kindness in his final months
Donations in his name may be made to the Living Desert, The Friends of the Desert Mountains or the Cabot Museum.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 13, 2019