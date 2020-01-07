GreenwichTime Obituaries
Lynne Swanson Obituary
Lynne B. Swanson
On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Lynne B. Swanson, 72, passed away after a lengthy illness in Sarasota, FL. Lynne was born on January 16, 1947 in Greenwich, CT to Alfred S. Bourne and Nancy W. Bourne (Gray). She graduated from Rosemary Hall and Marjorie Webster Junior College.
Lynne was known for her infectious smile and immediately brightened up a room as she walked in. She had endless compassion for others and was a natural extrovert who charged her battery by helping others.
Lynne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roy Swanson, her brother, Frederick Bourne, and her step-son, Kurt Swanson. She is survived by her sister, Muffie Swan, her step-brother, John Gray III, her daughter, Wendy Frazier (husband - Jay), her son, Colin vanAntwerp (wife - Laura), her step-son, Erik Swanson, her four grandchildren (Karlyn and Sam Frazier, Ashleigh and Abigail vanAntwerp), and five nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Lynne's life will be held at a future date in the Greenwich, CT area. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the .
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 12, 2020
