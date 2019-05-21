Madeleine P. O'Sullivan

Madeleine Paquet O'Sullivan, age 88 of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Greenwich, Connecticut, died May 16, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family and her faithful Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Parker. Born October 24, 1930 in Quebec City, Canada, she was the daughter of Dr. Albert Paquet and Alice Amyot Paquet.

Madeleine was the wife of the late John Edward O'Sullivan, a manufacturing and textile executive whom she met while both were vacationing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They were married in 1954 in Quebec City and lived briefly in White Plains, NY. Later that year they moved to Greenwich where she would raise her children. Madeleine and John where active in each community where they lived and became great friends and generous servants to those less fortunate.

Madeleine attended Marymount College in Terrytown, NY. Later she was an active member of the Alliance Francais Woman's Club as well as The Garden Club of John's Island. Her master level needle point was often featured at the John's Island Art Show. Additionally, she served as a volunteer at Hospice of Vero Beach, The Tambourine Thrift Shop and as a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Cross Church. Madeleine and John loved their many dogs including Parker, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has been faithfully by her side for the past eleven years since John's death.

Madeleine is survived by two daughters, Joan O'Sullivan Wright and her husband, Thomas H. Wright III of Charlotte, and Mary Alice LeRose and her husband, James V. LeRose, Jr. of Greenwich. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Allison Claire Robertson and husband William, Andrew McDowell Wright, Emma Kate Wright, Benjamin, Henry and Madeleine LeRose and one brother, Nicolas Paquet of Quebec City. In addition to her husband, Madeleine was predeceased by two brothers, Michele, and Jacques Paquet, and three sisters, Louise Pettigrew, Monique P. LaBreque, and Esther Paquet Millard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach, Florida at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4. Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity (Indian River), 4568 U.S. Hwy 1 N, Vero Beach, FL 32967.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.

