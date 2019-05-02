Madeleine B. Walker

Madeleine Jeanne Bittel Walker of Greenwich, Connecticut died April 28, 2019. Madeleine (Mady) was born in Berne, Switzerland. After completing her education in Switzerland she moved to New York where she started her 20-year career in publishing. During that time she was active on the editorial staffs of TIME Magazine, TIME-LIFE Books and Reader's Digest Books. She later settled in Greenwich, Connecticut, where she enjoyed a long career in real estate. Predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Alexander David Walker III, she is survived by her son, Anthony R. Richards and daughter-in-law Aimee, cherished grandchildren Emily and Dean, her stepchildren Alexander Walker, Hilary Hotchkiss, Lucia Walker and Douglass Walker. Mady was at various times a member of the Amateur Ski Club of New York, the Green Fingers Garden Club, the Greenwich Women's Exchange and a longtime member of the Belle Haven Club in Greenwich. She enjoyed tennis and skiing, and was an avid world traveler. A memorial service is being planned for this summer.