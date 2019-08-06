|
|
Marc James Lovallo
Marc James "Chick" Lovallo, 45, husband of Monika Teresa Lovallo, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. A resident of Greenville, South Carolina, he was born on November 8, 1973 in Greenwich, Connecticut to Rosemary Natale Lovallo and the late Donald M. Lovallo. Marc was an avid baseball player and spring was his favorite time of year. When his beloved NY Yankees began spring training, so did he. His "Love Of The Game" never faded. As a youngster he played on town baseball, beginning with Bambino Ball and playing through the Senior Babe Ruth League. The end of the season often found him playing with the town's "All-Star" team with family and friends excitedly cheering him and his team mates on from the bleachers. Baseball was not just a season to Marc, it was an all year event.
High school opened exciting avenues of learning opportunities to excel at the sport that flowed through Marc's veins. He was a starting pitcher for Greenwich High School's Cardinals where he pitched many exciting games. One of his lifetime achievements was pitching at Yankee Stadium for the Daily News All Star Team his senior year of high school. Marc was recruited as a pitcher by the University of Tampa, where he participated in the College World Series, which highlighted his college career, before graduating in 1996.
Marc was a loving husband and father, son and brother who enjoyed traveling with his family. He was a loyal and trusted friend to many. Marc was a former executive vice president of sales with Polydeck Screen Corporation.
Marc is survived by his wife, mother, four children, Christopher (20), Dominick (16), Nicholas (7), and Olivia (4); two sisters, Andrea Williams (Jay) of Fairfield, CT; their children Riley and Colin; and Natale Abatino (Anthony) of Greenwich, CT.
People are to be celebrated. Marc is to be cherished. For all those who knew and loved him, consider yourself lucky and celebrate Marc's life by rooting on the Yankees, or your other favorite baseball team.
A celebration of Marc's life for family and close friends will be held on August 11, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Greenwich Boat and Yacht club.
Published in Greenwich Time from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019