GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castiglione Funeral Home
544 Old Post Road #3
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-0894
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Grass Island
Resources
More Obituaries for Marco Junqueira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marco Junqueira


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marco Junqueira Obituary
Marco Antonio "Pelada" Junqueira
Marco Antonio "Pelada" Junqueira , age 55, of Greenwich passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Marco was born on July 19, 1964 in Pocos De Caldas, Brazil. He is survived by his brothers, Paulo and George, both of Pocos De Caldas, Brazil, cousins Reggie Parron of Greenwich ( Renata), Matthew Parron, and Mitchell Parron.
He was predeceased by his mother Denise Junqueira and father Waldyr De Andrade Junquerira, both of Pocos De Caldas, Brazil.
A celebration of Marco's life will begin on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at noon at Grass Island followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Marco's name to:
Hope House c/o Hillsong Church, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT. For complete obituary and to share a memory of Marco, please visit www.castiglionefh.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marco's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castiglione Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -