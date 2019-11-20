|
|
Marco Antonio "Pelada" Junqueira
Marco Antonio "Pelada" Junqueira , age 55, of Greenwich passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Marco was born on July 19, 1964 in Pocos De Caldas, Brazil. He is survived by his brothers, Paulo and George, both of Pocos De Caldas, Brazil, cousins Reggie Parron of Greenwich ( Renata), Matthew Parron, and Mitchell Parron.
He was predeceased by his mother Denise Junqueira and father Waldyr De Andrade Junquerira, both of Pocos De Caldas, Brazil.
A celebration of Marco's life will begin on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at noon at Grass Island followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Marco's name to:
Hope House c/o Hillsong Church, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT. For complete obituary and to share a memory of Marco, please visit www.castiglionefh.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 21, 2019