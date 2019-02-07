Margaret Buckley

Margaret Buckley of Bethel, CT, born one of 11 children to Daniel and Margaret O'Connor, June 29, 1928 in Easkey, Ireland, died Monday, February 4, 2019 at Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, Danbury. She was the beloved wife of the late Patrick Buckley.

A dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend. She leaves behind her three children Kathy Downey of Redding, Dan Buckley of Ansonia and Mary Barbro of Winsted, CT as well as grandchildren Kelly Downey Rodgerson, Katie Hart, Kerri Downey, C. J. Buckley, Kristen Barbro and Patrick Barbro and the great joys of her last few years her beloved little great-grandaughters. She is survived by her sisters Lelia Connor, Teresa Bracken and Sr. Aine Connor as well as many nieces and nephews in both Ireland and the U.S.

Margaret moved to Bethel, CT when she and her husband retired. Before that time they lived many years in Cos Cob, CT where she worked for Stamford Hospital. Her pride was her family and she was known for her exceptional cooking, care and kindness which she shared with all.

She was extremely grateful to family and friends and the many wonderful people who reached out to help her and those that cared for her. Many she had never known until her final months of life. There were those that spent time with her, those that sent precious words and cards and so many that wished her comfort and prayers. Many thanks to the kind hearted people with the American Cancer Society who give of themselves to drive patients to the hospital for treatments. We were grateful to have met you. To the hospice volunteers and staff as well and every volunteer for their kindness, every medical caregiver and non-medical as well that did their jobs so well. She was appreciative of the work and kindness of all who surrounded her.

There will be a calling hour on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, CT before proceeding to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Bethel at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bethel.

In her memory, consider donations to her charity of many years, St. Jude's Hospital for Children or any of the above mentioned organizations. Published in GreenwichTime on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary